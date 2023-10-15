Create New Account
💔A Doctor who is Working in a Gaza Hospital - Received his Own Family after Hit by an Israeli Strike - Learning that One of His Sons was Killed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
A doctor who is working in one of the Gaza strip hospitals received his own family after been hit by an Israeli strike.

His own son was killed, the reaction of the father when he sees the body is soul destroying.

