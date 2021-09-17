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You'll know False People by Their Fruit!
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41 views • September 17, 2021
God is love. And we can see who is of God, who is of the truth, by who practices love! Jesus taught us howto love and we can see who is false by seeing who goes against the teachings of Jesus.
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