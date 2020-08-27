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BLM (Burn, Loot & Murder) terrorists broke jaw of 70 year old man in Kenosha trying to put out fire
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40 views • August 27, 2020
BLM (Burn, Loot & Murder) terrorists broke jaw of 70 year old man in Kenosha trying to put out fire | The World According to Me
► Description
BLM (Burn, Loot & Murder) terrorists broke the jaw of 70 year old man in Kenosha who was trying to put out a fire in his store that they started.
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
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► Description
BLM (Burn, Loot & Murder) terrorists broke the jaw of 70 year old man in Kenosha who was trying to put out a fire in his store that they started.
#TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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