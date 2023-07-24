Hollywood Strike Mistake - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood is on strike and they are realizing that they made a mistake. The Hollywood regurgitating writers and bad actors are realizing that no one needs them anymore because literally anyone can do what they do. Anyone can re-hash stupid old jokes and story lines and read that garbage off a script into a smart phone now. So yes, Hollywood is on strike and Yes you also made a big mistake! #hollywood #strike #badactor #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #hollywoodstars #hollywoodsign #holllywoodvampires #tinseltown #lalaland #hollywoodlights #downtownla #goldencoast #california #movie #moviestar #lightscameraaction

