Hollywood Strike Mistake - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood is on strike and they are realizing that they made a mistake.
The Hollywood regurgitating writers and bad actors are realizing that
no one needs them anymore because literally anyone can do what they do.
Anyone can re-hash stupid old jokes and story lines and read that
garbage off a script into a smart phone now. So yes, Hollywood is on
strike and Yes you also made a big mistake!
#hollywood #strike #badactor #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #hollywoodstars #hollywoodsign #holllywoodvampires #tinseltown #lalaland #hollywoodlights #downtownla #goldencoast #california #movie #moviestar #lightscameraaction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.