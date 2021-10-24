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The Universal Antidote
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3112 views • October 24, 2021
People have been needlessly dying from easily treated diseases both bacterial and viral. An inexpensive chemical remedy exists, but has been falsely discredited and hidden from the world. What if I told you there was undeniable evidence of it's safe and effective use. Would you be willing to learn the truth. The news media calls it a poisonous bleach. The FDA (Fraud Department of America) says it's a dangerous toxic chemical. Yet not long ago NASA researchers proclaimed it to be 'A Universal Antidote.' Thousands of physicians have used it with 100 % effectiveness against many diseases. Someone is lying to you.
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
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