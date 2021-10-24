BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Universal Antidote
Bright345
Bright345
76 followers
Follow
9
Share
Report
3112 views • October 24, 2021
People have been needlessly dying from easily treated diseases both bacterial and viral. An inexpensive chemical remedy exists, but has been falsely discredited and hidden from the world. What if I told you there was undeniable evidence of it's safe and effective use. Would you be willing to learn the truth. The news media calls it a poisonous bleach. The FDA (Fraud Department of America) says it's a dangerous toxic chemical. Yet not long ago NASA researchers proclaimed it to be 'A Universal Antidote.' Thousands of physicians have used it with 100 % effectiveness against many diseases. Someone is lying to you.
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
Keywords
mmsdisease
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Morgan S. Verity
Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Edison Reed
Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Coco Somers
Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Coco Somers
7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

Coco Somers
Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy