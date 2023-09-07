The Great Monarch Theory Is False

False eschatological views, such as false theories about a coming great monarch, are a primary reason that many fail to recognize (the truth) that we are currently living through the fulfillment of apocalyptic prophecy during this post-Vatican II apostasy. Such false views are profoundly detrimental to their ability to diagnose the true nature and severity of the current spiritual crisis. For the overwhelming evidence that we are living through the fulfillment of apocalyptic prophecy, see these videos (among others):
https://endtimes.video/apocalypse-now-in-the-vatican/
https://endtimes.video/temple-of-god-vatican-prophecy-antichrist/
https://endtimes.video/antichrist-distinguishing-mark/
https://endtimes.video/the-antichrist-conquers-in-this-sign/
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/the-great-monarch/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email
https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.