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Ep. 45 Natural Healing Conference preview: Eileen McKusick, sound therapist, Drs. Cowan and Kaufman
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36 views • September 16, 2021
Early Bird Special: https://truehealingconference.com?ref=allisonteague
Thrilled to have had this opportunity to preview this incredible step forward into understanding the 'new biology' or 'German New Biology' with three very special people forging ahead and making it available to those who choose to be accountable for their own health.
With that, here's the blurb with a link at the bottom where you can sign up for early bird specials:
Hi everyone! Today, I am sharing with you an opportunity to register to attend the True Healing Conference: The New Biology, presented by Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
The mission of the True Healing Conference is to bring a new understanding of healing that is rooted in the natural biology of our bodies. This conference will inspire you to learn the power of natural healing through consciousness and knowledge.
A new generation of healers has replaced the traditional western model of toxic treatments and pharmaceuticals. The vanguard educators of a new paradigm of Healing Arts & Sciences will present their valuable work in a language that is accessible but uncompromised, bringing you the real science and not watering it down.
Join us virtually to learn about the healing power of water, the human biofield, cymatics, orgone energy, holographic blood, bio-photons, and the inherent healing forces of life.
This vital information will give you the knowledge to restore and maintain your health using only nature and your own actions.
The future of health is ours to manifest through nature’s gift of True Healing.
Don’t miss out on this incredible once-in-a-lifetime virtual event.
The conference features a phenomenal speaker lineup that includes:
Kelly Brogan, M.D.
Josh & Adam Bigelsen
James DeMeo, Ph.D.
Eileen McKusick
Veda Austin
Sally Fallon Morell
Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
Tom Cowan, M.D.
Special Livestream presentations from Europe:
David Icke (United Kingdom)
Dolf Zantinge (Netherlands)
John Stuart Reid (United Kingdom)
Special pre-recorded downloads:
Manel Ballester, M.D. (Spain)
Stefan Lanka, Ph.D. (Germany)
_____________________________________________________________________
We are now a completely 100% Virtual Event!
Tickets & Important Information
Our virtual ticket price is $100.00.
The conference dates are October 9-10, 2021.
Virtual workshops will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Full Livestream Access for all Speaker Presentations- $100.00 total
For an additional $50.00, you can access digital downloads of all speaker presentations for unlimited replays (*workshops sold separately.) The download will be processed and available 48 hours after the conference.
Please note that after the conference, free ticket holders and non-attendees will be able to download the speaker presentations for $240.00; the best available deal is to participate in the livestream if you are interested. You will have 5 days after the conference to watch the presentations that you did not get to see live.
Please note this package includes the following:
Access to all speaker presentations (11 livestream presentations and 2 pre-recorded presentations). *Workshops sold separately.
Live interactive Q&A session for each livestream speaker presentation.
Presentation replays will be available online at no extra cost for 5 days after the event.
For the full schedule, ticket pricing, registration and workshops, click here
Register Here:
https://truehealingconference.com?ref=allisonteague
Thrilled to have had this opportunity to preview this incredible step forward into understanding the 'new biology' or 'German New Biology' with three very special people forging ahead and making it available to those who choose to be accountable for their own health.
With that, here's the blurb with a link at the bottom where you can sign up for early bird specials:
Hi everyone! Today, I am sharing with you an opportunity to register to attend the True Healing Conference: The New Biology, presented by Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
The mission of the True Healing Conference is to bring a new understanding of healing that is rooted in the natural biology of our bodies. This conference will inspire you to learn the power of natural healing through consciousness and knowledge.
A new generation of healers has replaced the traditional western model of toxic treatments and pharmaceuticals. The vanguard educators of a new paradigm of Healing Arts & Sciences will present their valuable work in a language that is accessible but uncompromised, bringing you the real science and not watering it down.
Join us virtually to learn about the healing power of water, the human biofield, cymatics, orgone energy, holographic blood, bio-photons, and the inherent healing forces of life.
This vital information will give you the knowledge to restore and maintain your health using only nature and your own actions.
The future of health is ours to manifest through nature’s gift of True Healing.
Don’t miss out on this incredible once-in-a-lifetime virtual event.
The conference features a phenomenal speaker lineup that includes:
Kelly Brogan, M.D.
Josh & Adam Bigelsen
James DeMeo, Ph.D.
Eileen McKusick
Veda Austin
Sally Fallon Morell
Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
Tom Cowan, M.D.
Special Livestream presentations from Europe:
David Icke (United Kingdom)
Dolf Zantinge (Netherlands)
John Stuart Reid (United Kingdom)
Special pre-recorded downloads:
Manel Ballester, M.D. (Spain)
Stefan Lanka, Ph.D. (Germany)
_____________________________________________________________________
We are now a completely 100% Virtual Event!
Tickets & Important Information
Our virtual ticket price is $100.00.
The conference dates are October 9-10, 2021.
Virtual workshops will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Full Livestream Access for all Speaker Presentations- $100.00 total
For an additional $50.00, you can access digital downloads of all speaker presentations for unlimited replays (*workshops sold separately.) The download will be processed and available 48 hours after the conference.
Please note that after the conference, free ticket holders and non-attendees will be able to download the speaker presentations for $240.00; the best available deal is to participate in the livestream if you are interested. You will have 5 days after the conference to watch the presentations that you did not get to see live.
Please note this package includes the following:
Access to all speaker presentations (11 livestream presentations and 2 pre-recorded presentations). *Workshops sold separately.
Live interactive Q&A session for each livestream speaker presentation.
Presentation replays will be available online at no extra cost for 5 days after the event.
For the full schedule, ticket pricing, registration and workshops, click here
Register Here:
https://truehealingconference.com?ref=allisonteague
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