Russia’s FM Spox, Zakharova at Tigran Keosayan’s farewell ceremony, bouquet of roses in hand
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
28 views • 1 day ago

Russia’s FM Spox, Maria Zakharova at Tigran Keosayan’s farewell ceremony, bouquet of roses in hand

Wreaths set up in honor of Russian filmmaker and television host

1 of the large wreaths on stands is from Putin/

❗️ Russian filmmaker and television host Tigran Keosayan has died after spending nine months in a coma 

The news was confirmed by his wife, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT.

He was in a coma brain dead, I think since January. Margarita had to have emergency surgery, earlier in September. Possibly breast cancer. 

More:  On last Monday Sept 22, Margatita said:  Margarita Simonyan, head of the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT and its parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, announced Monday that she’s being treated for cancer.

“I’d love to write that everything’s fine, but I try never to lie,” she wrote on Telegram. “[My husband] Tigran is still in a coma, and I’m undergoing cancer treatment. What’s good about that?”

(Sept 22nd partial from this article): https://meduza.io/en/news/2025/09/22/russian-propagandist-margarita-simonyan-announces-she-s-undergoing-cancer-treatment

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
