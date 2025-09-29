Russia’s FM Spox, Zakharova at Tigran Keosayan’s farewell ceremony, bouquet of roses in hand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia’s FM Spox, Maria Zakharova at Tigran Keosayan’s farewell ceremony, bouquet of roses in hand
Wreaths set up in honor of Russian filmmaker and television host
1 of the large wreaths on stands is from Putin/
❗️ Russian filmmaker and television host Tigran Keosayan has died after spending nine months in a coma
The news was confirmed by his wife, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT.
He was in a coma brain dead, I think since January. Margarita had to have emergency surgery, earlier in September. Possibly breast cancer.
More: On last Monday Sept 22, Margatita said: Margarita Simonyan, head of the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT and its parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, announced Monday that she’s being treated for cancer.
“I’d love to write that everything’s fine, but I try never to lie,” she wrote on Telegram. “[My husband] Tigran is still in a coma, and I’m undergoing cancer treatment. What’s good about that?”
(Sept 22nd partial from this article): https://meduza.io/en/news/2025/09/22/russian-propagandist-margarita-simonyan-announces-she-s-undergoing-cancer-treatment