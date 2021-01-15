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The use of child sacrifice
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156 views • January 15, 2021
This is a very important video that needs to be seen and shared by everyone. It will help clarify the deep and systemic control that undermines the liberty and freedom of choice in free societies.
The video covers topics essential to understanding the globalist, ruling class, world financial structure, dark belief systems, use of child sacrifice (00:21:55) and methods used to maintain this predatory culture of the top 8000 people in power over the world.
If you really want to understand the authentic emotions in this testimony, I suggest you work through the original video: https://bit.ly/2Qjd2M3 with the small subtitles so you can hear my voice and feel the nuances of pain expressed by my body language.
The video covers topics essential to understanding the globalist, ruling class, world financial structure, dark belief systems, use of child sacrifice (00:21:55) and methods used to maintain this predatory culture of the top 8000 people in power over the world.
If you really want to understand the authentic emotions in this testimony, I suggest you work through the original video: https://bit.ly/2Qjd2M3 with the small subtitles so you can hear my voice and feel the nuances of pain expressed by my body language.
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