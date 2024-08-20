BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evacuation of a grandmother and four wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were captured during a battle with marines of the 810th Marine Brigade in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage of the evacuation of a grandmother and four wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were captured during a battle with marines of the 810th Marine Brigade in the Kursk region.

Unfortunately, the grandmother had to travel with the prisoners in the same car.

Adding:  

During the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks — Russian Defense Ministry

Adding:

The Fascist Kiev Regime is using civilians as human shields and executing them at point-blank range in the border region of Kursk.

"They find an orphanage, settle on the first floor... They force the children and teachers to the second floor, using them as shields," General Alaudinov reported. 

Footage from action cameras of AFU terrorists revealed their Nazi-like treatment of Russian civilians:

"I received numerous photos showing civilians who were simply executed at point-blank range, shot in the head, in the back of the head. Unfortunately, all these civilians have perished."

The general expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and promised that all the victims would be avenged.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
