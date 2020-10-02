CDC To America: 'Cancel Traditional Thanksgiving!'

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The Centers for Disease Control have released a "helpful" set of guidelines for upcoming holidays. Celebrating Halloween or Thanksgiving as we did in the "old normal" is out of the question. Consider a "virtual" Thanksgiving, they recommend. Also today, CNN tells us there is NO RETURN to normal, and if you want to return you may be mentally ill. Also - Why is CIA Director Haspel blocking declassification of documents critical to understanding "Russiagate"?
Also, as discussed on today's program, get your copy of Dr. Paul's BRAND NEW mini-book, "The End of Unearned Opulence" with a $50 donation to the Ron Paul Institute. For a $100 donation, Dr. Paul will hand-sign it. This is a LIMITED TIME offer!
Go to:
http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support