GLENN BECK | Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 video: ‘I know DECEPTION when I see it’

Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 video: ‘I know DECEPTION when I see it’

Tucker Carlson tells Glenn Beck: Jan. 6 Committee didn't merely distort facts, but fabricated full falsehoods — 'blew my mind'



Tucker Carlson tells Glenn that the American people deserve better. It’s CLEAR the U.S. government is lying about something concerning January 6th, 2021, and the video footage Tucker has unveiled during his Fox News show this week proves it. ‘I know deception when I see it,’ he says, ‘[and] they’re ALL lying.’

Tucker explains why these lies aren’t about power or politics, but they’re about dignity and self-respect instead. He details major consequences facing Americans due to these lies, and he reveals whether others in the mainstream media have reached out to him for access to the footage as well…





Transcript/source video: https://www.glennbeck.com/radio/tucker-carlson-jan6-video-deception



