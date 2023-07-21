Create New Account
Justin Trudeau Swarmed By Angry Crowd During Stop In Belleville Ontario
Maverick News
Published 17 hours ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by an angry crowd in Belleville Ontario. He was forced to cut his stop short and leave the area, as police surrounded him and provided protection.  The protestors shouted insults calling him a "Commie Bastard", a "Traitor", and possibly  a "Pathetic *ew"..although there may be some dispute over some of the language used.


