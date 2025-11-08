Why Women are so Unhappy! Twitter/X Space

In this Friday Night Live from November 7, 2025, Stefan Molyneux addresses alarming declines in women's happiness and mental health since the 1970s. He discusses the impact of marital status and parental roles on wellbeing, while callers share personal experiences related to modern dating and societal expectations. Advocating for traditional values and open dialogue, Stefan emphasizes the need for understanding between men and women, concluding with a call to action for listeners to engage with these critical issues.





