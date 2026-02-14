Robert Breaker BANNED ME for quoting HIMSELF #thecloudchurch #faithintheblood #blood #faithalone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You know Robert Breaker once accused Don Nesbitt of deleting his comments... "Here was my response to him and his message, as something tells me he'll probably delete my comment on his video. So, I leave it here..." - Robert Breaker, What The Bible Says About Calling Upon the Lord
The screenshot to the quoted Breaker is in https://www.brighteon.com/17a79516-c033-4d3b-ab62-d40de6eebfa5
(My comments kept getting deleted. Hence, my final comment being different to the archive, which was archived before I re-uploaded the final one you see.)
https://archive.org/details/comments-what-about-peter-ruckman-walkin-and-talkin-with-robert-breaker-peterruc
Breaker's website is below.
This is the 2009 he referenced (which has the cash-in letter.)
https://web.archive.org/web/20250528131314/https://www.rrb3.com//Left/reasons_left_church.htm
This is my video on the cash-in letter.
https://www.brighteon.com/10f99c18-abdd-4620-a167-a5b05e8fa83d
0:00Preemptively stated.
1:02He banned me.
4:40My Letter video.