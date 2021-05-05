© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala Harris with Jesuit Jerry Brown , in her speech here, admits she's Jesuit Trained
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • May 05, 2021
Kamala Harris with Jesuit Jerry Brown , in her speech here, admits she's Jesuit Trained
AKA Edmund Gerald Brown
Born: 7-Apr-1938
Birthplace: San Francisco, CA
Executive summary: Governor of California -
High School: Jesuit, St. Ignatius High School, San Francisco, CA (1955) -
https://www.nndb.com/edu/558/000079321/
University: Jesuit University of Santa Clara (attended, 1955-56) - https://www.nndb.com/edu/559/000068355/
Theological: Sacred Heart Novitiate (Jesuit seminary, attended 1956-60)
https://www.nndb.com/people/026/000023954/
AKA Edmund Gerald Brown
Born: 7-Apr-1938
Birthplace: San Francisco, CA
Executive summary: Governor of California -
High School: Jesuit, St. Ignatius High School, San Francisco, CA (1955) -
https://www.nndb.com/edu/558/000079321/
University: Jesuit University of Santa Clara (attended, 1955-56) - https://www.nndb.com/edu/559/000068355/
Theological: Sacred Heart Novitiate (Jesuit seminary, attended 1956-60)
https://www.nndb.com/people/026/000023954/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.