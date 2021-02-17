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Could Cuomo be removed? Former Governor reacts
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330 views • February 17, 2021
NEW YORK: As nursing home reports continue to haunt the state's Governor, some pundits are wondering if Andrew Cuomo could be impeached and removed from his position. The Empire State's former Governor George Pataki comments on the situation and how families are feeling about Cuomo right now. - with Newsmax TV's Heather Childers and Joe Pinion
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