Stew Peters Full Show: Pfizer World Order Rises As Vaxxed Die Suddenly

Pfizer World Order Rises As Vaxxed Die Suddenly, Australia Sounds Alarm On Food Shortages.The University of Colorado hospital told born again Christians Leilani Lutali and Jamiee Founger that if they wanted a kidney transplant, they must be vaccinated.

The hospital - UCHealth only gave them two choices, get vaccinated or die.

Despite all of the obstacles they were able to find care elsewhere whilst being unvaccinated, and now Jamiee and Leilani join the show to share how the unvaccinated can get the care they deserve!

