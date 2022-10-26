BREAKING BABYLON: Darkness Has Fallen Upon the Land (Prophetic Time) 10-22-22

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Join us tonight on Breaking Babylon w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
When Darkness fills the land the evil powers reign. Are we in the last Dark Wave mentioned by the prophets?
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