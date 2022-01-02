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How your child's informed consent to vaccination really works
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597 views • January 02, 2022
With the FDA saying that any child five years old and older can get the COVID shot, you would expect that full parental consent would be an essential pre-condition.
Not so!
Children are being lured into vaccination with balloons, ice creams, pizzas, cash and more.
In addition, massive advertising campaigns are aimed at children.
Take for example Sesame Street's Big Bird...
"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the 8-foot, 2-inch Muppet wrote on Twitter"
Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!
Not so!
Children are being lured into vaccination with balloons, ice creams, pizzas, cash and more.
In addition, massive advertising campaigns are aimed at children.
Take for example Sesame Street's Big Bird...
"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the 8-foot, 2-inch Muppet wrote on Twitter"
Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!
Keywords
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