BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How your child's informed consent to vaccination really works
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
441 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
597 views • January 02, 2022
With the FDA saying that any child five years old and older can get the COVID shot, you would expect that full parental consent would be an essential pre-condition.
Not so!
Children are being lured into vaccination with balloons, ice creams, pizzas, cash and more.

In addition, massive advertising campaigns are aimed at children.
Take for example Sesame Street's Big Bird...
"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the 8-foot, 2-inch Muppet wrote on Twitter"
Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!
Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmadeathside effectsheart attackparental consentinformed consentstrokeblindnessblood clotsaborted fetal tissueinjectionpfizerastrazenecacovidmrnaantony fauciemergency use authorizationno liabilityanaphylaxischild vaccinationcovid shotexperimental gene therapychild consentantibody response
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

When Stress Takes a Toll: 2 TCM Strategies to Build Resilience

Belle Carter
Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Report: Studies Link Fish Consumption to Multiple Health Benefits

Coco Somers
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn&#8217;t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Fiber powerhouses: Why broccoli isn’t the only vegetable worth celebrating

Willow Tohi
The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

The great turnaround: How healthy habits are reversing the teen mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy