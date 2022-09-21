Fauchi, Lies and truth, dismembered unity, frogs in the pot

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Prophetic Word, given on 2022/09/14 around 9pm
Scriptures:
Genesis 2:9, 3:1-5
Matthew 5:15, Mark 4:21, Luke 8:16, 11:33,
Romans 12:3-8, 1 Corinthians 12:12-31
Revelation 10:9-10
Revelation 18:23
Exodus 7-11
Matthew 5:20
2 Corinthians 12:9
Matthew 24;38, Luke 17:26
Job 28:28, Psalm 111:10, Proverbs 1:7, 9:10, Isaiah 11:2
Matthew 17:20, Luke 1:37
Revelation 1:8-11, 21:6, 22:13
Isaiah 65:17, 2 Peter 3:13, Revelation 21:1
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-09-14-fauchi-lies-truth-and-blood/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski