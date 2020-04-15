© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roger Stone: Bill Gates Using COVID Panic to Impose Forced Vaccines
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • April 15, 2020
Adan Salazar | Infowars.com - April 14, 2020
Embattled politico Roger Stone recently put vaccine purveyor Bill Gates on blast, accusing the former Microsoft CEO of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to impose a global medical tyranny agenda.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/roger-stone-bill-gates-using-covid-panic-to-impose-forced-vaccines/
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/roger-stone-bill-gates-may-have-created-coronavirus-to-microchip-people/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Embattled politico Roger Stone recently put vaccine purveyor Bill Gates on blast, accusing the former Microsoft CEO of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to impose a global medical tyranny agenda.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/roger-stone-bill-gates-using-covid-panic-to-impose-forced-vaccines/
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/roger-stone-bill-gates-may-have-created-coronavirus-to-microchip-people/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.