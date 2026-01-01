German journalist and Gaza flotilla survivor accuses IOF of rape while in Israeli detention

A German journalist detained aboard the Freedom Flotilla vessel Conscience has accused Israeli prison authorities of raping her while in custody, alleging the assault occurred during a strip search amid prison transfers. Speaking publicly for the first time, Anna Liedtke said she was held for five days after Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound humanitarian ship in fall 2025, roughly 100 nautical miles from Gaza’s coast.

“We were transferred from one prison to another, and during the strip searches I was raped,” Liedtke said, describing the incident as part of broader, systemic abuse rather than an isolated case. She said she chose to speak out on behalf of other women who have experienced sexual violence in detention, including those still imprisoned or unable to testify.

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=320927

Mirrored - Middle East Eye

