© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE ORGANISMS FOUND IN COVID JABS & WHY SOME PEOPLE ARE OK WHILE OTHERS ARE NOT AFTER THE JAB
Follow
5
Share
Report
395 views • November 29, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about the live Organisms she saw in Covid Jabs vials under a microscope. She also explains why some people suffer side effects and die, while others experience nothing at all after the jab. We do know that some jabs contain saline solution and others contain the mRNA poison.
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.