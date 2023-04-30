Live Chat with Paul; -126- UFOs and the Science of Plasma and Spacetime

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Science stuff and questioning it
as accepted truth Plasma Spacetime radio big bang time travel time dilation
+ Viral UFO vids and related topics busted!
[00:02:00] (1c) Paul chats about health and cameras spending as slowed
the saving up for a faster laptop
[00:06:50] (2) Main Topic Begins - GUFON thinks a LED Kite is a CGI Fake
Paul proves its not and what it really is!
[00:16:45] (2b) Hunters Film UFO from Gab but has been doing the rounds even
on GUFONS lives. Paul tries to solve it best he can and also shows another
hunter UFO video he did years ago.
[00:55:00] (3) Catch Up on Side Comments after Cube UFO analysis
[00:58:20] (4) China Alleged Airport UFOS shown up again with Robert asking
if its CGI.. Paul proves it is.. and explains how. and most likely gov cover up
of the real sighting with flares and fakes. Gabber also talked about it
and we did a old live show covering it all but not this video in question!
[01:07:00] (4b) Paul breaks down the new airport UFO from news report
to prove its CGI
[01:21:00] (5) What is Plasma.. The Science of Plasma and how can it be
related to UFOs and Paranormal and even Skinwalker Ranch?
[01:28:00] (5b) Hessdalen Lights of Norway - how does it relate to possible
Plasma Orb?
[01:42:00] (5c) Are Norway Lights Orbs also in USA? Yes.. Paul finds
Blue Ridge mountains and Brown Mountain Range. so plasma orbs
form around mountains and their valley's
[01:51:00] (5d) Paul maps all the locations with Australia location of Orbs
and forms a triangle area?
[02:03:00] (5e) Radon and Radiation for plasma balls/orbs and Hessdalen
solution - does that fit Skinwalker as well? Matched what Paul suggested
earlier by pure chance. made Paul happily excited his connections and science
is adding up!
[02:15:00] (5f) More pages Paul found on Plasma and refracting light..
could this disprove space-time general relativity of Einstein?
[02:23:00] (5g) Plasma Lensing or gravitational Lensing?
[02:35:00] (5h) Earths Plasmasphere
[02:43:00] (5g) Ball Lightning is it Plasma? How about St. Elmo's Fire whats the difference
and colours they have.
[03:09:00] (5h) Foo Fighters.. where they Plasma Balls/Orbs too?
[03:31:00] (5i) Plasma Bends light backwards? Meta-Lens Cloaking Cameras.
[03:40:00] (6) Was Einstein wrong on Space-Time? The conflicts with Quantum Mechanics
[03:57:00] (7) Atomic Clocks lose time - explained by space-time probably is wrong
can you filter out all stuff that alters the frequencies of the very small. Paul doubts it!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
