RT News - July 13 2026 2PM GMT

July 13, 2026

rt.com









Breaking news on RT. The Yemeni Houthis claim Saudi Arabia has hit the country's international airport, and pledge to respond to the attack. Meanwhile, the official government in Aden blames the militant group for provoking these strikes. The US launches fresh strikes on Iran - and are met with a fiery response from Tehran, which lashes out at multiple American bases across the region. The Israeli Defence Minister threatens to turn Lebanon into the next Gaza, as West Jerusalem carries on with its destruction of local homes in Southern Lebanon. The EU appears to backtrack on its promise to house Ukranian refugees, right when Zelensky is upping the ante with calls for more mobilization.





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