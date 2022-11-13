Red Wave or Red Wedding?: Media Malfeasance Election Edition
A recap of what we know so far and the typically bias way our mainstream media machine gaslights the skeptics.
Please consider supporting independent journalism!
GiveSend Go: https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KristiLeighTV
Paypal: https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US
Follow me! Locals: https://kristileightv.locals.com
Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.