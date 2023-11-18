Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 18 November 2023 Market and Return
Lightpath
Part 2 of two videos of the rally, this one showing the speeches at Queen Victoria Market and the return to Parliament House. This was World Wide Rally 14.0 and their ought to have a better commitment to it. But we have to be happy with our continuous effort, and the weather was the best.

freedomrallymelbournecommitmenteffortparliament houseworld wide rallyqueen victoria market

