Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – America is Run By Organized Crime, Legal and Illegal. – With NewsTalk 96.5
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.


Streamed on:Oct 5, 5:00 pm EDT
NewsRepublican Politics

In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares with NewsTalk 96.5 how American is run by organized criminals, both on the streets and in the halls of power.

trumpbig pharmaobamaamericamoneylegalillegalbanksinflationrunorganized crimeqedr shiva ayyaduraidr shivainventor of emailmit phddan reavesg-unitnewstalk 96 point 5

