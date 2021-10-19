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Iron in the cereals you eat! You must have some, but how much?
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235 views • October 19, 2021
Nails for breakfast? Metallic iron in your breakfast cereal!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjY0Wj_pUKg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaVJeI5l2hg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0309CVqFqFA
This video is part of the Flinn Scientific Best Practices for Teaching Chemistry Video Series, a collection of over 125 hours of free professional development training for chemistry teachers - http://elearning.flinnsci.com
ATTENTION: This demonstration is intended for and should only be performed by certified science instructors in a safe laboratory/classroom setting.
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Website: https://www.flinnsci.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjY0Wj_pUKg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaVJeI5l2hg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0309CVqFqFA
This video is part of the Flinn Scientific Best Practices for Teaching Chemistry Video Series, a collection of over 125 hours of free professional development training for chemistry teachers - http://elearning.flinnsci.com
ATTENTION: This demonstration is intended for and should only be performed by certified science instructors in a safe laboratory/classroom setting.
Be sure to subscribe and check out more videos!
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/Flinn...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlinnScienti...
Website: https://www.flinnsci.com/
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