© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Afghanistan Is Proof Positive Biden Is A Traitor! l Taking Ground Podcast 11
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • August 28, 2021
What happened in Afghanistan was very intentional! The message is clear - YOUR LIFE MEANS NOTHING! Afghanistan is the example on foreign soil of what the regime in Washington, DC intends to do next here in America!
*FlashPoint broadcast about AFGHANISTAN, August 27, 2021 (Americans forced to pay for cost to get out of Afghanistan and US State Department hindering escape): https://youtu.be/6Aw2y096Xhg
* "It's a SETUP, not a setback" - prophetic word from Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/08/a-word-from-lord-on-august-3rd-2021.html
* Podcast 9 - Talks about Believer's authority over the enemy.
*FlashPoint broadcast about AFGHANISTAN, August 27, 2021 (Americans forced to pay for cost to get out of Afghanistan and US State Department hindering escape): https://youtu.be/6Aw2y096Xhg
* "It's a SETUP, not a setback" - prophetic word from Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/08/a-word-from-lord-on-august-3rd-2021.html
* Podcast 9 - Talks about Believer's authority over the enemy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.