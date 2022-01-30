BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WISCONSIN'S MOVES TO DECERTIFY 2020 [Outlined and Explained]
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1919 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • January 30, 2022
WISCONSIN'S MOVES TO DECERTIFY 2020 [Outlined and Explained]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bc40qVAcz1i2/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Le796fO08k8Z/

====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre

TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================

**Important Documents:
Wisconsin Assembly https://legis.wisconsin.gov/

Timothy Ramthun Press Release [1-14'22]
https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/media/1331/let-there-be-light-5.pdf

RESOLUTION TO RECLAIM
Office of State Representative Timothy Ramthun
59th Assembly District
https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/59/Ramthun/media/1362/resolution-to-reclaim-presentation-2-complete.pdf

______________

The Democratic Party is clearly more concerned about criminalizing those who accuse them of election fraud than actually investigating the widely perceived issue. The extreme reaction that the Democratic Party have to such allegations is only fueling suspicion that something was indeed very wrong with the 2020 election.

UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON [U.S. Supreme Court ]
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/98/61

MADISON, WI – On Tuesday evening, January 25th, 2022, during an open session, the Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s (R-Campbellsport) resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for U.S. President and Vice President who were “certified under fraudulent purposes.”
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/ab743/_12

Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEO
Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEO By Jim Hoft for The Gateway Pundit

The Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Ramthun’s resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for US President and Vice President who were certified under fraudulent purposes.

The voice vote was unanimous and passed the assembly earlier this evening.

The legislation will now move forward to the Wisconsin Rules Committee and to the Wisconsin Senate, bill 743.
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/ajr120

Wisconsin VOTED “Reclaiming” 2020 Electoral Ballots For President Biden, VP Harris, “Certified Under Fraudulent Intent And Purpose”
https://www.publishedreporter.com/2022/01/27/wisconsin-considering-reclaiming-2020-electoral-ballots-for-president-biden-vice-president-harris-certified-under-fraudulent-intent-and-purpose/

Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors
January 26, 2022 MJA Uncategorized 20

GWP:The Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Ramthun’s resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for US President and Vice President who were certified under fraudulent purposes.

Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEO
January 26, 2022 Randolph Jason

Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Rep. Ramthun’s Resolution to Reclaim Wisconsin’s Electors For President and Vice President That Were Certified Under Fraudulent Purposes — VIDEO By Jim Hoft for The Gateway Pundit

The Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Ramthun’s resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for US President and Vice President who were certified under fraudule
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy