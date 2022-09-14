Marriages in Communist China Prioritize Interests Over Love

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ktl6abd
Apart from commenting on the importance of family, Miles Guo also stated in the same Grand Live Broadcast that marriage in Communist China has long been a form of interest exchanges. This is actually very ignorant and is very disrespectful to human nature