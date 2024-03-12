Gaza Residents Fear Attending Ramadan Evening Prayers as Israel Targets Mosques

Mahmoud Al-Qeshwi, an English teacher in Rafah, has told Al Jazeera that the first day of Ramadan is “difficult” as finding food is still an obstacle, and it is being priced at about “10 times” the amount before the war. He said that he is working at a free volunteer food kitchen that provides hot meals to “tens of thousands” of displaced families. As many Palestinians in Gaza attended Ramadan evening prayers, Al-Qeshwi explained that while there are still some mosques for people to pray at, “a lot of people are afraid to go”. “You know that a lot of mosques are attacked, so it’s difficult to go pray, and you know that they may attack. A lot of rockets may destroy everything around, so some prayers we pray at home,” he said.