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The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience
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93 views • December 11, 2021
Watch ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ here! To download this new UE5 tech demo on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, visit:
Download for PlayStation 5: https://store.playstation.com/concept...
Download for Xbox Series X/S: https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/...
Prepare for a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’, featuring performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski, the demo morphs from breathtakingly realistic cinematic to fast-paced third-person shooter experience, complete with an action-packed car chase sequence, and also provides a rich, vastly detailed open world to explore.
Step into the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made and explore the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.
Want to find out more? Check out the hub: https://www.unrealengine.com/wakeup
Read our blog post: https://www.unrealengine.com/blog/int...
#UnrealEngine #UE5 #TheMatrix #Lumen #Nanite, #KeanuReeves, #CarrieAnneMoss, #OpenWorld, #VirtualCity, #EpicGames, #ThirdPersonShooter, #CarChase, #Neo, #Trinity, #Metaverse #LanaWachowski #Xbox #PlayStation #PS5
Download for PlayStation 5: https://store.playstation.com/concept...
Download for Xbox Series X/S: https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/...
Prepare for a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’, featuring performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski, the demo morphs from breathtakingly realistic cinematic to fast-paced third-person shooter experience, complete with an action-packed car chase sequence, and also provides a rich, vastly detailed open world to explore.
Step into the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made and explore the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.
Want to find out more? Check out the hub: https://www.unrealengine.com/wakeup
Read our blog post: https://www.unrealengine.com/blog/int...
#UnrealEngine #UE5 #TheMatrix #Lumen #Nanite, #KeanuReeves, #CarrieAnneMoss, #OpenWorld, #VirtualCity, #EpicGames, #ThirdPersonShooter, #CarChase, #Neo, #Trinity, #Metaverse #LanaWachowski #Xbox #PlayStation #PS5
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