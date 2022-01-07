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UK: 'Apocalyptic Bird Flu' Jumps to Humans as Authorities Cull Millions of Birds [07.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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31 views • January 07, 2022
And What about the Deer in the World? -> Many Fish: Just In! COVID Rampant Among Deer! Kuchipudi said! [06.01.2022]
-> https://www.bitchute.com/video/MPiZs2HtHtZA/
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And What about the Pigs in the World? Svine flu pandemic -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=swine+flu+pandemic&;t=h_&ia=web
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And What about the all the Minks in the world? -> https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/here-s-why-denmark-culled-17-million-minks-now-plans-n1249610
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And What about all the Dogs and Cats, can they get the Flu?
-> CDC: The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dogs+and+covid&;t=h_&ia=web

Yeah What about all the Birds in the World? bird flu pandemic -> https://duckduckgo.comAnd /?q=bird+flu+pandemic&t=h_&ia=web

Wake The Fuck Up Sheeple...
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Zoonotic transmission of an "apocalyptic bird flu," H5N1, has been reported in the UK, boasting a 50+% fatality rate for humans. However, digging deeper reveals that the asymptomatic "patient zero" was tested "constantly" until returning the result (false positive?) that authorities need to justify the ongoing culling of tens of millions of birds and claim that YOU cannot be allowed to raise your own animals to feed your family.
Meanwhile, Australian grocers are rationing meat as asymptomatic workers are kept from work, resulting in abattoirs shutting down in Australia.
How long will this test fraud scamdemic be allowed to continue? Until we stop it....

Full notes: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/07/uk-apocalyptic-bird-flu-jumps-to-humans-as-authorities-cull-millions-of-birds/

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History

Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

ice.age.farmer
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/xZllpp69tvz9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iceagefarmer/

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