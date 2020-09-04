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On va y arriver ! - Silvano Trotta
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13 views • September 04, 2020
3 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWFZfWq2SZM
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Encore de belles victoires, et le camp adverse qui continue à faire n'importe quoi....
Sources :
http://www.arianebilheran.com/post/le-moment-paranoiaque-vs-deferlement-totalitaire-face-a-la-dialectique-du-maitre-et-de-l-esclave
https://www.rtbf.be/info/monde/detail_nombreuses-preuves-contre-un-reseau-pedophile-allemand-saisies-par-1000-policiers?id=10574529&;utm_source=rtbfinfo&utm_campaign=social_share&utm_medium=twitter_share
https://www.lalibre.be/belgique/societe/mainmise-de-sciensano-conflits-d-interet-manque-de-leadership-dans-son-rapport-a-la-commission-speciale-covid-yves-coppieters-pointe-de-graves-manquements-5f4faaf4d8ad586219e09584
https://www.industrie-techno.com/article/les-tests-rt-pcr-du-covid-19-se-revelent-etre-de-tres-mauvais-tests-de-contagiosite.61389
https://ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-020-03244-3
https://fr.sputniknews.com/russie/202009031044367180-des-savants-russes-inventent-un-appareil-de-phototherapie-une-solution-radicale-au-covid-19--/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO_Chdppc9k
http://www.francesoir.fr/actualites-france/covid-19-la-societe-de-pathologie-infectieuse-attaque-le-pr-raoult-devant-lordre
https://www.sudouest.fr/2020/09/02/pyrenees-atlantiques-le-tribunal-administratif-suspend-l-arrete-prefectoral-du-port-du-masque-obligatoire-7800229-4344.php
https://www.nzz.ch/meinung/kollabierte-kommunikation-was-wenn-am-ende-die-covidioten-recht-haben-ld.1574096
https://www.lindependant.fr/2020/09/01/coronavirus-le-reconfinement-generalise-et-le-vaccin-ne-sont-pas-necessaires-en-europe-selon-loms-9043658.php
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Encore de belles victoires, et le camp adverse qui continue à faire n'importe quoi....
Sources :
http://www.arianebilheran.com/post/le-moment-paranoiaque-vs-deferlement-totalitaire-face-a-la-dialectique-du-maitre-et-de-l-esclave
https://www.rtbf.be/info/monde/detail_nombreuses-preuves-contre-un-reseau-pedophile-allemand-saisies-par-1000-policiers?id=10574529&;utm_source=rtbfinfo&utm_campaign=social_share&utm_medium=twitter_share
https://www.lalibre.be/belgique/societe/mainmise-de-sciensano-conflits-d-interet-manque-de-leadership-dans-son-rapport-a-la-commission-speciale-covid-yves-coppieters-pointe-de-graves-manquements-5f4faaf4d8ad586219e09584
https://www.industrie-techno.com/article/les-tests-rt-pcr-du-covid-19-se-revelent-etre-de-tres-mauvais-tests-de-contagiosite.61389
https://ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-020-03244-3
https://fr.sputniknews.com/russie/202009031044367180-des-savants-russes-inventent-un-appareil-de-phototherapie-une-solution-radicale-au-covid-19--/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO_Chdppc9k
http://www.francesoir.fr/actualites-france/covid-19-la-societe-de-pathologie-infectieuse-attaque-le-pr-raoult-devant-lordre
https://www.sudouest.fr/2020/09/02/pyrenees-atlantiques-le-tribunal-administratif-suspend-l-arrete-prefectoral-du-port-du-masque-obligatoire-7800229-4344.php
https://www.nzz.ch/meinung/kollabierte-kommunikation-was-wenn-am-ende-die-covidioten-recht-haben-ld.1574096
https://www.lindependant.fr/2020/09/01/coronavirus-le-reconfinement-generalise-et-le-vaccin-ne-sont-pas-necessaires-en-europe-selon-loms-9043658.php
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