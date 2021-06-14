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THE BIGGEST MEDICAL MYTH – DEBUNKED | True Pathfinder
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34 views • June 14, 2021
In the last century we have seen a remarkable reduction in overall mortality in the developed countries. The popular belief is that this has been achieved by improvements in modern medicine, specifically the introduction of vaccines. Is this really true? Take a look with us at official mortality statistics from around the world and find out for yourself.
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#bigpharma #vaccinehoax #vaccinemyth #pharmaceuticalindustry #modernmedicine #health #medicalsystem #medicine #germtheory #modernmedicinefail #medicalmeasures
Get the personal holistic care you need and deserve here:
https://christine.doctor
Galvanic therapy devices and other powerful holistic tools can be found here:
https://vibrant-body.net
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#bigpharma #vaccinehoax #vaccinemyth #pharmaceuticalindustry #modernmedicine #health #medicalsystem #medicine #germtheory #modernmedicinefail #medicalmeasures
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