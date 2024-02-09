'Roundup'-(unfriendly) Detoxification Meal Plan #4 with Ox-Tail, Purium's Biome Medic, & MORE!

Another video going over a meal plan that is conducive to countering some of the toxic effects of glyphosate as well as replenishing some of the essential nutrients that glyphosate is suspected to bind out of our bodies according to Dr. Stephanie Seneff. Bon appetit!

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101,

print-out:

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

and

fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727

Get some vitamin D -- while slowing-down aging with a precursor to NAD+ -- found in Richway & Fuji Bio's NMN Octa 3000, click-on:

tinyurl.com/RichwaysNMN

Learn more about Vitamin D by clicking-on: https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies



To ensure that glyphosate doesn’t substitute for your body’s glycine so you can have adequate levels of our body’s most abundant protein – collagen – make sure your levels of dietary glycine are topped-off by consuming grass-fed collagen as found in Engage-Global’s Collage Daily with white tea & amla fruit extracts by clicking-on my affiliate link at: https://MicroDaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing (click-on “Products”--I HIGHLY recommend putting “Dr. Prasad's Core4 - Hydro” on “Subscribe & Save”/Autoship and getting their Probiotic Daily & Digestive Boost digestive enzymes at https://microdaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing/product/active-products/engage-global-probiotic-daily-skuusen34905-id422 & https://microdaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing/product/active-products/engage-global-digestive-boost-skuusen53300-id475 , respectively))

If you have product and/or business opportunity questions, contact either Engage-Global’s #1 affiliates, Jeff & Helen Ashby:

[email protected]

Jeff’s: 801.414.0411 and give him my affiliate code: howtodieofnothing

OR Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Russell Kort, of WY’s DoctorEMF.com:

800.261.9267