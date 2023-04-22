https://gettr.com/post/p2f22so970d
Miles is the victim because the Chinese Communist Party at the highest level wanted to extradite him back to China because he was speaking the truth about the CCP.
郭文贵先生是受害者，因为中共最高层想把他引渡回中国,因为他说的是关于中国共产党的真相。
