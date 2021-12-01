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DRAMATIC TESTIMONY: DR. NOACKS WIFE SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HIS MURDER.
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280 views • December 01, 2021
🟢Infos about his work, options against the current tyranny and news from all over the world will be shared in this forum, if it goes, this channel will be used to reconnect the community as happened before.
🟢Open forum: https://discord.gg/hemV2Jsrwv
🟢Ps; if you are not interested in actual resistance, you shouldnt klick this link. thanks.
🟢Open forum: https://discord.gg/hemV2Jsrwv
🟢Ps; if you are not interested in actual resistance, you shouldnt klick this link. thanks.
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