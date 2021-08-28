Trump: Biden’s Evacuation Plan in Afghanistan Is the Greatest Embarrassment to U.S. in History

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08/21/2021 Trump: Biden administration’s evacuation plan in Afghanistan, such as withdrawing the military first, leaving 45,000 American people behind with no protection, billions and billions of dollars worth of equipment in the hands of the Taliban etc., is the greatest embarrassment to the U.S. in the history.