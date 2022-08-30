X22 REPORT Ep. 2861b - Election Fraud Stage Set, Must Be Done Right, According To The Rule Of Law, Provable In Court

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2861b - August 29, 2022

Election Fraud Stage Set, Must Be Done Right, According To The Rule Of Law, Provable In Court

Trump set the stage to prove that the [DS] interfered in the 2020 election. Each part of the election fraud case is coming together. It must be done right, it must be done according to the rule of law and it must be proven in the court of law. We only have one chance to do this and it is happening and the [DS] is panicking. The Mar-a-Lago raid trapped the FBI and the puppet master, think espionage, treason and sedition. Nothing can stop this avalanche, nothing.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Store unlimited power in your pocket with the Backup Solar Bank:

http://www.backupsolarbank.com

Get 15% OFF Using Promo Code (X15)