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What Is the Alt-Right?
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54 views • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, responds to Hillary Clinton's attack on the Alt-Right. He describes the political contours of the movement, as well as its major players. He notes that while members of the Alt-Right may be sympathetic to Donald Trump and Breitbart.com because of their strong positions on immigration, neither of them has spoken up for explicitly white interests. As a result, they should not be considered properly Alt-Right.
First posted to YouTube on August 29, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, responds to Hillary Clinton's attack on the Alt-Right. He describes the political contours of the movement, as well as its major players. He notes that while members of the Alt-Right may be sympathetic to Donald Trump and Breitbart.com because of their strong positions on immigration, neither of them has spoken up for explicitly white interests. As a result, they should not be considered properly Alt-Right.
First posted to YouTube on August 29, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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