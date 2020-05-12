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Coronavirus Armed Gestapo Now Removing People From Homes!!
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870 views • May 12, 2020
The newly formed American gestapo are now coming into peoples homes to, if necessary, FORCIBLY remove people from their own home and into what they CLAIM will be hospitals, but, in effect will be concentration camps
They try the softly softly approach first, however, if that doesn't work, then they will use force
And let's not forget here, this is based on ZERO evidence of you having any kind of bogus media created covid19 virus.
They try the softly softly approach first, however, if that doesn't work, then they will use force
And let's not forget here, this is based on ZERO evidence of you having any kind of bogus media created covid19 virus.
Keywords
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