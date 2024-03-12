Parasitic Science & The Unproven Virus

No one has ever isolated a virus.

This is admitted by modern scientists, who claim it’s impossible.

Instead, they mix it with a soup of other genetic materials, run it through a computer and create what is known as a consensus genome.

If you want to routinely cull the population, then an invisible virus that you cannot see or prove would be the perfect lie to cover it up.

This idea first gained a foothold during the HIV/AIDS scare; and got serious traction during the COVID era.

The PCR tests are being deliberately over-cycled to find falsified results.

What we are told is a deadly virus looks identical to an exosome, a naturally occurring part of cellular cleansing.

Every single cancer cell contains parasites.

If cancer treatments fail to kill all of these parasites, then they will be given the perfect conditions to spread throughout the body.

The parasites start in the bloodstream and spread to other parts of the body, where they grow into cysts.

Under a microscope, parasitic cysts look identical to what we call tumors.

If 100% of cancer patients have parasites, then parasites are likely causing cancer.

Today, the ’rona shots — which we know are destroying natural immunity — are creating turbo cancers.



We all have parasites.

The good news: there is a remedy.





Reese Reports | 12 March 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65f04353dd7d7f795f97065c