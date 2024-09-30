Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week September 23 - 29, 2024

▪️During the week, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out numerous pinpoint strikes on the industrial zone of occupied Zaporizhzhia. Among others, production workshops of Zaporizhstal and one of the Motor Sich plant workshops came under attack.

▪️Another target of the Russian aviation was the premises of the Ivchenko Progress enterprise. As a result of strikes, volumetric fire was recorded at the facility.

▪️In the Odesa region, Russian UAVs hit the port infrastructure of Izmail and a ship repair plant. In addition, enemy facilities on Snake Island and in the area of Bilhorod-Dnistrovs'kyi were also attacked.

▪️In addition, Russian forces struck the territory of the Pivdenmash plant in Dnipro. This is the second strike on the plant this year, the previous one was on February 23.

▪️In turn, the enemy launched drones at the Rostov region. Russian air defense shot down six UAVs on the approach to Novoshakhtinsk, no casualties or damage were reported.

▪️During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the AFU organized another massive UAV raid. The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the interception of 125 drones in seven regions and over the Sea of Azov.





▪️In the Sudzha district there is fighting on the outskirts of Plekhovo. Russian UAV operators and artillerymen are firing at AFU positions in the village.

▪️In the Kursk region, fighting continues in the Glushkovo district. After sustained losses and a number of unsuccessful attacks, the AFU have reduced the intensity of assaults.

