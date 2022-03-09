Pfizer Forced To Release Data About Vaccine Side Effects Submitted to FDA Under Court Order

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03/05/2022 Dr. Malone: Pfizer is forced to release data about vaccine side effects and injuries that they submitted to FDA under court order that were supposed to hide from the public for 75 years, and the list of side effects are 9 pages long! This may allow legal actions against them basically due to fraud and concealment of these risks from the general public.