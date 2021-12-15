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התכנסות של השבט - מתגייסים למשימה
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836 views • December 15, 2021
הנשמות האלו נקראות פתל ואלו נשמות שסיימו את כל הגלגולים בכל 11 הממדים ובחרו להגיע למעמד השלישי כדי להעיר את שאר הנשמות שנתקעו בממד הזה בגלל המטריקס שיצר פה פקק יש מיליוני נשמות שלא מסיימות את הגלגול בממד השלישי ומתגלגלות לכאן כבר אלפי שנים בגלל צורת השליטה של המטריקס ומי שדואג לתפעל אותו
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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