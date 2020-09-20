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Deep State War | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
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63 views • September 20, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3775/deep-state-war-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3775-deep-state-war-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
The deep state is at war with President Donald Trump and the swamp monsters are having a massive impact on the administrations ability to deliver the promised America First agenda. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is making use of a federal grand jury to further expand the Russia collusion witch hunt and U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is purging Trump supporters from the National Security Committee while rubber stamping unmasking Susan Rice's future security clearance.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth.”
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Read Mike on Medium: https://medium.com/@Cernovich
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Follow Mike on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DangerAndPlay
Order Gorilla Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
Hoaxed Movie: http://www.hoaxedmovie.com
New York Times Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/03/magazine/for-the-new-far-right-youtube-has-become-the-new-talk-radio.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3775-deep-state-war-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
The deep state is at war with President Donald Trump and the swamp monsters are having a massive impact on the administrations ability to deliver the promised America First agenda. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is making use of a federal grand jury to further expand the Russia collusion witch hunt and U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is purging Trump supporters from the National Security Committee while rubber stamping unmasking Susan Rice's future security clearance.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth.”
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Read Mike on Medium: https://medium.com/@Cernovich
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Follow Mike on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DangerAndPlay
Order Gorilla Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
Hoaxed Movie: http://www.hoaxedmovie.com
New York Times Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/03/magazine/for-the-new-far-right-youtube-has-become-the-new-talk-radio.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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